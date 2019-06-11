Arkansas State alum Money Hunter getting set for 2nd season in CFL

By Chris Hudgison | June 10, 2019 at 10:56 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 10:56 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (KAIT) - We have 3 Red Wolves north of the border as the CFL kicks off this weekend. Monshadrik “Money” Hunter is getting ready for his 2nd season with the Edmonton Eskimos.

He had a solid 2018 campaign, recording 35 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Hunter was named as the Eskimos Most Outstanding Rookie.

Red Wolves North of the Border

Week 1

Thursday 6:30pm: Saskatchewan vs. Hamilton (ESPN+)

- SSK #18: Justin McInnis (making CFL debut)

Friday 8:00pm: Edmonton vs. Montreal (ESPN2)

- EDM #41: Money Hunter

Saturday 9:00pm: Winnipeg vs. BC (ESPN2)

- WPG #8: Chris Humes (on practice squad)

