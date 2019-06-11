Arkansas State alum Money Hunter getting set for 2nd season in CFL

EDMONTON, Alberta (KAIT) - We have 3 Red Wolves north of the border as the CFL kicks off this weekend. Monshadrik “Money” Hunter is getting ready for his 2nd season with the Edmonton Eskimos.
He had a solid 2018 campaign, recording 35 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Hunter was named as the Eskimos Most Outstanding Rookie.
Red Wolves North of the Border
Week 1
Thursday 6:30pm: Saskatchewan vs. Hamilton (ESPN+)
- SSK #18: Justin McInnis (making CFL debut)
Friday 8:00pm: Edmonton vs. Montreal (ESPN2)
- EDM #41: Money Hunter
Saturday 9:00pm: Winnipeg vs. BC (ESPN2)
- WPG #8: Chris Humes (on practice squad)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.