Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber named a Carolina League All-Star

WILMINGTON, Del. (KAIT) - It’s another edition of Red Wolves Road to the Show. Tyler Zuber received another big honor Tuesday morning.
The Arkansas State alum was selected to the Carolina League All-Star Team. Zuber serves as one of the closers for Wilmington (High A - Royals). He notched his 11th save of the season Tuesday afternoon as the Blue Rocks won Game 1 of a doubleheader. Wilmington locked up the North Division title in the North half. Zuber has a 1.32 ERA this season, good for 2nd in the Carolina League.
Zuber was named the Wilmington Pitcher of the Month (May) by the Kansas City Royals organization. He had 5 saves and an ERA under 1 last month. The White Hall native was perfect over 11 and 2 thirds innings of work from April 26th to May 20th.
Tyler will play in the Carolina League All-Star Game next Tuesday in Frederick, Maryland.
