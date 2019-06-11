Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber named a Carolina League All-Star

Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber named a Carolina League All-Star
Source: Wilmington Blue Rocks
By Chris Hudgison | June 11, 2019 at 6:37 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 6:37 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (KAIT) - It’s another edition of Red Wolves Road to the Show. Tyler Zuber received another big honor Tuesday morning.

The Arkansas State alum was selected to the Carolina League All-Star Team. Zuber serves as one of the closers for Wilmington (High A - Royals). He notched his 11th save of the season Tuesday afternoon as the Blue Rocks won Game 1 of a doubleheader. Wilmington locked up the North Division title in the North half. Zuber has a 1.32 ERA this season, good for 2nd in the Carolina League.

Zuber was named the Wilmington Pitcher of the Month (May) by the Kansas City Royals organization. He had 5 saves and an ERA under 1 last month. The White Hall native was perfect over 11 and 2 thirds innings of work from April 26th to May 20th.

Tyler will play in the Carolina League All-Star Game next Tuesday in Frederick, Maryland.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.