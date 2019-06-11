Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber named a Carolina League All-Star

The Arkansas State alum was selected to the Carolina League All-Star Team. Zuber serves as one of the closers for Wilmington (High A - Royals). He notched his 11th save of the season Tuesday afternoon as the Blue Rocks won Game 1 of a doubleheader. Wilmington locked up the North Division title in the North half. Zuber has a 1.32 ERA this season, good for 2nd in the Carolina League.