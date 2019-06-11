2019 Arkansas State soccer schedule features 8 home games

A-State will open Sun Belt Conference play at ULM (Sept. 20) before hosting Louisiana (Sept. 27) and Texas State (Sept. 29) for the first full weekend of league play. Four of the first five games in October see the Red Wolves hit the road. A-State travels to Georgia State (Oct. 4), South Alabama (Oct. 6), Georgia Southern (Oct. 18) and Appalachian State (Oct. 20) with a home game against Troy (Oct. 11) amid the road encounters.