2019 Arkansas State soccer schedule features 8 home games

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s soccer team released its schedule for the 2019 season Tuesday with the Red Wolves set to play eight contests, including five Sun Belt Conference matches, at the A-State Soccer Complex.
A-State has a pair of exhibition contests to get the season underway. The Red Wolves travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 13 before hosting Jackson State in an exhibition contest on Aug. 16.
A-State opens the regular season at UT Martin on Aug. 22 ahead of the home opener Aug. 25 against Missouri State. The Red Wolves close August with an Aug. 29 encounter at Kansas State before returning home to open September against Central Arkansas on Sept. 1. A-State plays consecutive road games at Texas Tech (Sept. 8) and Murray State (Sept. 13) before closing non-conference play with a home match against SEMO (Sept. 15).
A-State will open Sun Belt Conference play at ULM (Sept. 20) before hosting Louisiana (Sept. 27) and Texas State (Sept. 29) for the first full weekend of league play. Four of the first five games in October see the Red Wolves hit the road. A-State travels to Georgia State (Oct. 4), South Alabama (Oct. 6), Georgia Southern (Oct. 18) and Appalachian State (Oct. 20) with a home game against Troy (Oct. 11) amid the road encounters.
The Red Wolves close the regular season on the home pitch against Coastal Carolina (Oct. 25) and Little Rock (Oct. 27). The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is Nov. 6-10 in Foley, Ala.
For the latest on the A-State women’s soccer, log onto the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateSoccer and follow them on Twitter @AStateSoccer.
