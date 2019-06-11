Arkansas will open College World Series in primetime on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The NCAA revealed the schedule for the 2019 College World Series. The Diamond Hogs will have a primetime stage for their first game in Omaha.
Arkansas takes on Florida State Saturday at 6:00pm CT. The matchup between the Razorbacks and Seminoles will be televised on ESPN.
Dave Van Horn’s crew are in Bracket 1 with Michigan, Texas Tech, and FSU. You can see the complete CWS schedule here.
2019 College World Series - Bracket 1
All Times Central
Saturday, June 15th
Game 1 - 1:00pm: Michigan vs. Texas Tech (ESPN)
Game 2 - 6:00pm: Arkansas vs. Florida State (ESPN)
Monday, June 17th
Game 3 - 1:00pm: Arkansas/Florida State loser vs. Michigan/Texas Tech loser (ESPN)
Game 4 - 6:00pm: Arkansas/Florida State winner vs. Michigan/Texas Tech winner (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 19th
Game 5 - 6:00pm: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner (ESPN)
Friday, June 21st
Game 6 - 12:00pm: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (ESPN)
Saturday, June 22nd
If Necessary
