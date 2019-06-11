Cross County escapee is sentenced to 15 years for probation revocation

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington issued a news release on Tuesday announcing the guilty plea of Gregory Farmer.
Farmer plead guilty to a probation revocation from a September 2016 conviction in Poinsett County.
Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced Farmer to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for not following the terms and conditions of the suspended imposition of sentence he received in September of 2016.
Farmer pled guilty in September of 2016 to false imprisonment in the first degree and domestic battery in the second degree. He agreed to a ten-year suspended imposition of sentence.
A petition for Farmer’s probation be revoked was filed based on him picking up new charges that included terroristic threatening in 2017, along with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery retaliation against an informant and terroristic threatening charges in 2019. All charges were in Cross County.
Farmer is still facing the 2019 charges, as well as a charge of rape in Craighead County.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Watts handled the case for the State of Arkansas.
“I am very proud of the work Deputy Prosecutor Watts did today,” Ellington said. “I look forward to the outcome of Mr. Farmer’s pending cases.”
