Event to offer free health screenings, fresh produce

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will hold a free health screening next week in Marked Tree.
The event will be held Monday, June 17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Marked Tree Library, 102 Locust St.
Participants will receive free screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, and anxiety/depression, as well as educational material on each condition.
In addition, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will distribute fresh produce on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. It will also provide nutrition assistance information for those who need it.
There is no cost for the health screenings, and no appointments are necessary. All ages are welcome.
The screenings are in collaboration with UAMS, St. Bernards Medical Center, and Arkansas State University.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.