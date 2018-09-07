A Few Showers on Wednesday

Our comfortable temperatures stick around but rain chances return for Wednesday. A few showers will be possible before noon, but the heaviest rain will come later in the day as another front sweeps through. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat with these scattered storms. One or two storms could be strong enough to be severe with wind gusts near 60 mph or quarter-sized hail. Storms should be gone by after 10 PM. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s as cloud cover increases throughout the day. We return to low humidity and dry weather for Thursday and Friday before rain chances creep back into the forecast for the weekend. Right now, Sunday looks the wettest day but scattered storms are possible on Saturday. Storm chances continue into early next week.