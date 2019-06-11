Friendly warning: You can only have so much

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department issued a friendly reminder on Facebook to Arkansas medical marijuana card owners after making an arrest.
Card owners are required to possess less than 2.5 ounces of usable marijuana at any given time.
According to a probable cause affidavit, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force seized a large amount of marijuana from a home on Thomas Green Road.
Agents went to the home based on information that drugs were possibly being sold from the residence.
Court documents state the officers made contact with the homeowners, 26-year-old Tiffany Crawford and Ronnie James Crawford, along with two children under the age of 3.
According to the affidavit, the officer stated he could immediately smell a very strong ordor of what he knew to be marijuana. Also in plain view, was a large glass jar that was filled with what he believed to be marijuana just inside the front door area on the shelf.
The report further stated agents found drug paraphernalia, a blue tote containing one gallon zip lock style baggies that each appeared to contain 1 pound of marijuana. A large compressed bundle of marijuana was found in a bedroom closet and thousands in cash.
DTF Agents seized 43.2 pounds of marijuana; scales and other paraphernalia; $28,880 in cash and the homeowner’s medical marijuana card.
Both Ronnie and Tiffany Crawford were taken into custody and appeared in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday, June 11.
They are each facing felony charges for possession of scheduled VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug parapernalia, offenses relating to records, mainting permises, et., and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.
Ronnie’s bond was set at $20,000 and Tiffany’s bond was set at $10,000.
Both will appear in court again on July 31.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.