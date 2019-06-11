Gov. Hutchinson attends inaugural National Computer Science Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that his office hosted the first-ever National Computer Science Summit for State Leaders in Arkansas on June 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This invitation-only event included representatives from 26 states, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and other national and international leaders in the field of computer-science education for discussion of issues such as academic standards, teacher training, budgets, and development of computer-science education policy.
“This summit is the logical next step for Arkansas as we continue to be a national leader in computer-science education,” Hutchinson said. “This summit will give us direct access to national leaders in the field, and it will allow them to see in person the advances we are making and to meet the people who are making this happen.”
From his first months in office, Hutchinson has promoted the expansion of computer-science education, starting with his signature on Arkansas Act 187, which required all the state’s public and charter high schools to offer a course in computer coding. The state has continued to broaden access to students K-12.
The summit included the keynote speech by Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org; and a panel discussion led by the founder of Learning Blade, Sheila Boyington, with Governor Hutchinson, Commissioner of Education Johnny Key, and state director of computer science Anthony Owen; and panel discussions with other state leaders, commissioners of education, and industry leaders.
Funding for this event was provided by donations from Battell and Microsoft in addition to the Arkansas Department of Education Office of Computer Science.
