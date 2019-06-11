History redone at local museum

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Heritage Museum decided to redo their layout and structure in order to better display their history.
Executive Director for the museum Rodney Harris said the displays needed a better flow to them so visitors would have a better experience.
Harris said there was a heartfelt reason he decided he wanted to volunteer in the museum.
“My wife and I are both from here, so we have a deep love for the county,” Harris said. “My dad was a history teacher and superintendent at Maynard, so history is just part of my life.”
The age of the county keeps Harris eager to learn more in order to preserve what he can about their county.
“Most people don’t think of Randolph County being as old as it is,” Harris said. “There’s also been a lot of strange things happen in our county.”
Harris said they plan to expand the museum’s exhibits, but there’s something holding them back … funding.
The museum is run on donations and volunteerism.
It has been located in Pocahontas’s town square since 2006.
Randolph County Heritage Museum is open Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
