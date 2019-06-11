History redone at local museum

The museum decided to redo their layout to better display the county's history. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Miranda Reynolds | June 11, 2019 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 5:18 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Heritage Museum decided to redo their layout and structure in order to better display their history.

Executive Director for the museum Rodney Harris said the displays needed a better flow to them so visitors would have a better experience.

An original organ from the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Harris said there was a heartfelt reason he decided he wanted to volunteer in the museum.

“My wife and I are both from here, so we have a deep love for the county,” Harris said. “My dad was a history teacher and superintendent at Maynard, so history is just part of my life.”

The Crosby Button Factory made buttons. The equipment here took mussel shells from the Black River and punched buttons out of them. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The age of the county keeps Harris eager to learn more in order to preserve what he can about their county.

“Most people don’t think of Randolph County being as old as it is,” Harris said. “There’s also been a lot of strange things happen in our county.”

Harris said they plan to expand the museum’s exhibits, but there’s something holding them back … funding.

The Peter's Variety Store had candy and medicines available for purchase. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The museum is run on donations and volunteerism.

It has been located in Pocahontas’s town square since 2006.

Randolph County Heritage Museum is open Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

