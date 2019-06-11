June 11: Escaped prisoners, suspected accomplices in custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, June 11.
Two escaped inmates are back behind bars this morning, as are the two people suspected of helping them break out.
Newly released body cam video shows what happened the night a police standoff ended with a Jonesboro man dead.
The Arkansas State Capitol will host a memorial for the public today to pay their respects to former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith.
A judge says Missouri’s only abortion clinic can stay open…for now.
A few high-level clouds are working across the state this morning.
Temperatures out the door are in the 50s and 60s with light north winds.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
