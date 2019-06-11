Malik Monk back in NEA to host 5-Star Developmental Basketball Camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malik Monk is fresh off his 2nd season in the association. The NBA standout from Lepanto is giving back in NEA this week. His 5-Star Developmental Basketball Camp tipped off Monday morning at the Allen Park Community Center in Jonesboro.
Kids ages 6 through 17 get to learn from the Charlotte Hornets guard plus former Razorback football & basketball standout Marcus Monk. “A lot of people didn’t have that when I was growing up,” Malik said. “Just the fundamentals or somebody teaching them. Fundamentals is easy. Once you do it, it’s just like riding a bike. So it’s always good to force that in their minds.”
Malik knows the virtues of giving back to the community just like his big brother. “My brother came back when he was at Arkansas doing big things, so I just try to do the same thing,” Malik said.
Along with the camp in Jonesboro, Monk is hosting a camp in Bentonville July 17th through the 19th.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.