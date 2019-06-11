Man failing to report as sex offender also faces forgery charge

Man failing to report as sex offender also faces forgery charge
Boyd Douglas Keelin, 41, Jonesboro Failure to register/failure to comply with requirements, forgery in the second degree and a failure to appear. (6/11) (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 11, 2019 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 5:08 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro man if facing multiple charges after police took him into custody on June 4.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Boyd Douglas Keelin, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested for failing to notify the Jonesboro Police Department when he changed jobs and contact information.

But that’s not all. Keelin is also facing a forgery charge.

Court documents said he was captured on security video cashing a check at Regions Bank that the complainant said they never wrote.

Keelin appeared in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday, June 11.

He is being charged with failure to register/failure to comply with requirements, forgery in the second degree and a failure to appear.

His bond was set at $150,000 and his next court appearance is on July 31.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.