Missouri AG Eric Schmitt expands opioid lawsuit

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a motion to add more claims to Missouri’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other defendants.
Schmitt has continued Missouri’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and their parent company Johnson and Johnson.
The additional claims filed on June 11, allege public nuisance and unjust enrichment.
“In our lawsuit, we allege that certain manufacturers of opioids used deceptive marketing tactics, downplaying the addictive nature and danger of these prescription drugs. With other states moving forward, it is due time to put added pressure on holding these manufacturers accountable,” said Schmitt. “By expanding this lawsuit, we’re sending a clear message that we aren’t backing down from this fight – rather we’re enhancing our efforts. It’s my duty to seek justice for the harm done to Missourians, and that’s what I plan to do.”
Since taking office in January, Schmitt has continued lawsuits filed by then-Attorney General Josh Hawley. Schmitt has also launched the Real Opioid Pain Initiative, which seeks stories from Missourians on how opioids have affected their lives. Certain stories may then be used as evidence moving forward.
