A number of vehicle break-ins may be solved

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officials believe they’ve solved a theft case.
Paragould Police Detectives arrested a suspect on Monday, June 10, who was allegedly involved in vehicle break-ins around the Hendrix Medical Clinic area a few days ago.
A Facebook post stated, with the assistance of the public and officers from the Paragould Patrol Division, detectives took 32-year-old Jeremy Brown of Paragould into custody.
The post said after conducting an interview, Brown was charged with one count of breaking or entering, one count of criminal attempt of breaking or entering, and one count of theft of property.
Brown is being held on a $5,000 cash only bond pending a formal arraignment hearing.
