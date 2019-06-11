Police investigating stabbing in north Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.
At 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1000-block of Cartwright regarding a man who had entered a home “bleeding profusely.”
According to a news release on social media, the victim said an “unknown assailant” assaulted him at his home.
Officers stabilized the man and an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
“His condition was not grave at the time of the incident,” the release stated.
Police have not identified a suspect.
Anyone with information on this alleged stabbing should contact the Jonesboro Police Department or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.