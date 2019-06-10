Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College receive portion of Mo. $30 billion budget

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a $30 billion budget outlining spending for the next fiscal year.
Another $61 million will be used in core K-12 public school funding over the current year.
Colleges and universities are each set to get at least $1 million more in funding.
Southeast Missouri State University will be receiving $46 million in operating support for Southeast, including $1 million in new money directed towards the core budget.
Other investments include a $243,166 one-time funding under the Department of Higher Education’s new MoExcel’s program, design to expand employer-driven education and $500,000 in a new capital improvement money to address critical repairs.
Three Rivers College also received budgeted money in assist and President Dr. Wesley Payne, Ph. D. released a statement.
“Three Rivers College, along with all of Missouri’s community colleges, are thankful for the support from Gov. Parson and the Missouri legislature," said Dr. Payne. "The state funding assists Three Rivers in our work to make better futures for the citizens of southeast Missouri.”
The spending plan also includes $50 million in un-earmarked general revenue on bridge repairs next fiscal year, plus another $50 million for a local cost-share program.
