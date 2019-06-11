Teaching kids how to care for kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards held this year’s final Babysitting Class for kids.
Young adults learned some fun, yet safe ways to keep others safe.
Students were taught CPR, first aid, cooking and more.
PRN Nurse at St. Bernards Dr. Elizabeth Nix said the kids take away alot of valuable information from the class, but one thing stands out to her.
“The whole thing is to be prepared and not to panic,” Nix said. “That’s what we teach our kids.”
The classes usually has 14 to 15 kids in them. Over the years, Nix said hundreds have gone through the class.
Nix said several mothers have even contacted the instructors to tell them their child used the techniques they learned.
“Our whole goal is to have safe babysitters,” Nix said. “We want kids to know what to do. Even if they’re staying by themselves, we want them to know what to do in the case of an emergency.”
Nix said there are no other classes planned as of now, but if there is interest, St. Bernards will consider opening up more classes.
Contact St. Bernards at 870-972-4100 for more information on the Babysitters Class.
