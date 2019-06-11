Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey and Jim

Washington D.C (KAIT/NBC News) - Monsters took over our nation’s capital.
Big Bird and all of his “Sesame Street” friends stopped by Martha’s Table in Washington, D.C.
The visit is part of “Sesame Street’s” nationwide road trip in celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary.
Their goal is to encourage kids to learn more and make happy, healthy choices.
The famous Count Von Count was on-hand to speak to members of the media.
Of course, his favorite part is counting all the things that the city has to offer.
The “Sesame Street” road trip will continue throughout the summer.
