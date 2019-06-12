Anonymous tip leads to woman’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro Police Officers headed to Chuck E. Cheese, but it wasn’t for pizza.
On Feb. 1, officers were told a customer at the popular pizza establishment had her purse taken from a booth it was sitting in.
According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly after the purse was stolen, the victim’s debit card was used at an ATM.
Court documents said officers retrieved the security footage from Chuck E. Cheese and watched a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Lonia Riley of Searcy, take the woman’s purse out of the booth.
The affidavit further stated the ATM footage showed a white Subaru pull up to the ATM. Then a man reportedly places a mask on his face and used the victim’s card.
The report said the ATM footage also showed a woman, also identified as Riley, in the passenger seat of the Forrester when the man used the stolen debit card.
Police arrested Riley on suspicion of theft after an anonymous tip, along with security footage, drivers license and previous booking photographs confirmed her identity.
She appeared in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday, June 11.
She is being charged with theft of a debit/credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Her bond was set at $5,000 and her next court appearance is July 31.
