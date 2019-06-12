Blytheville, Pocahontas, Walnut Ridge airports receive funding for major improvements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - Several area airports were among those to receive nearly $4.5 million in federal funding to help do infrastructure work to airfields and terminals in the state.
According to content provider Talk Business & Politics, Blytheville, Pocahontas and Walnut Ridge were among five airports in the state to receive money for taxiway extension and runway upgrades.
The funding is part of a one-time and discretionary Airport Improvement Program money set aside by federal authorities. Overall, at least $840 million was appropriated nationwide on the projects.
At least 432 grants were awarded and will help with everything from runway construction to building firefighting facilities, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Walnut Ridge will receive $448,311, while the Blytheville Municipal Airport will receive $779,437 to update runways. Pocahontas will receive $376,000 to extend a taxiway, officials said.
In addition to the three airports in Northeast Arkansas, airports in Arkadelphia and Hot Springs also received funding.
