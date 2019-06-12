City works on junk issue, provide pride in town, police chief says

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area town is working on a plan to help clean up so-called car graveyards, junkyards and junk in yards, with council members approving a proposal recently.
Wynne council members met June 11 to discuss the issue as well as other topics including a new arena proposal, destroying accounting records to even changing traffic lanes in school zones.
The new policy - Ordinance 826 - cracks down on everything from car graveyards, junkyards and even those who just have junk in their yard.
It was passed with the idea that residents should love the community they are in.
“It’s about pride, it’s about wanting people to come to our community and live. And, when you drive through a neighborhood thinking man this is a pretty cool town,” said Police Chief Jackie Clark.
Those who violate this ordinance can be found guilty of a misdemeanor and fined $100. Clark said many people just start with one junk car, then more and more junk is added over the years.
According to the ordinance, people can keep their junk as long as it’s out of sight. However, fencing, plants and natural objects must meet city policy in order to be in good standing.
The chief also mentioned although there won’t be any taxpayer money dedicated to clearing junk, the city will work with residents by connecting them to scrap yards or even picking up the junk that they placed on the curb.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.