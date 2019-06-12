David Ortiz takes first steps following surgery, 2nd suspect arrested in shooting investigation


June 12, 2019 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 1:35 PM

BOSTON (WMUR/CNN) - Baseball fans across the U.S. and around the world are keeping former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in their thoughts and prayers.

Ortiz was shot Sunday in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

He was hospitalized, then flown to his adopted U.S. home city of Boston where his treatment continues.

The baseball hero took his first steps on Tuesday afternoon following that second procedure.

The ambulance carrying former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is parked next to a small ambulance plane that will fly him to Boston, at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 10, 2019. Doctors removed Ortiz s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the beloved former Boston Red Sox slugger known as Big Papi was ambushed the previous day by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic, a spokesman said Monday. (AP Photo/ Juan Miguel Pena) (Source: Juan Miguel Peña)

The Boston Globe reports that two suspects have been arrested in connection to Ortiz's shooting in the Dominican Republic.

One of them is facing a charge of being an accomplice to attempted murder, and was transported in handcuffs for a court appearance Tuesday night.

The man, Feliz Garcia, mother proclaimed her son’s innocence in the attack on Ortiz.

"We love him, and my son and I are fans of his,” said Justina García, mother of the shooting suspect. “It's a lie. This couldn't have happened with my son. We wish him lots of health. I want him to recover and for him to be released from the hospital."

The suspect’s mother, said she wants the case thoroughly investigated but also wants her son protected in the process.

Eddy Vladimir Féliz Garcia, in custody in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is transferred by police to court in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. His lawyer, Deivi Solano, said Féliz Garcia had no idea who he’d picked up and what was about to happen, and that he expected Féliz Garcia would be charged as an accomplice to an attempted murder. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman)
Eddy Vladimir Féliz Garcia, in custody in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is transferred by police to court in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. His lawyer, Deivi Solano, said Féliz Garcia had no idea who he’d picked up and what was about to happen, and that he expected Féliz Garcia would be charged as an accomplice to an attempted murder. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman) (Source: Roberto Guzman)

"What I want is for justice to be served, and for security to be provided to my son,” Garcia said. “My son needs to be protected because everyone is against him saying that he is guilty, when he is not."

The suspect's lawyer suggested his client was just transporting someone on his motorcycle for hire, and had nothing to do with the attack.

"He's a motorcycle taxi and he's performing a service for someone who says, 'let's go over there.’ What he's doing is a service,” said David Solano, Feliz Garcia's lawyer. “He's not directly organized to do any of the things he's being accused of."

