Good Morning Region 8: June 12

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, June 12.
Weather Headlines
Cool, dry weather conditions out the door this morning with increasing cloud cover from the west.
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening hours, mainly along and north of Interstate 40.
Highs today reach the low 80s with breezy northwest winds.
Making News
After investing millions of dollars into creating new jobs, Mississippi County officials are now focusing on recruiting people to fill them.
The Randolph County Heritage Museum decided to redo their layout and structure in order to better display their history.
The Jonesboro Police Department issued a friendly reminder on Facebook to Arkansas medical marijuana card owners after making an arrest.
Twenty-six years later, a new book gives a first-person account of the murder of three eight-year-old boys in West Memphis.
A school district in Virginia wants to make sure students get lunch during the summer, so it bought a food truck to fulfill that goal.
