Governor Lee excited for ‘Bluff City Law’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee spent most of Tuesday in Memphis attending multiple events. WMC Action News 5 talked to Governor Lee about his decision to allow the state to pitch in millions to convince NBC to film its new show “Bluff City Law” in Memphis and Shelby County.
He said using state tax dollars to keep Bluff City Law in Memphis just made sense.
The pilot for the law drama starring Jimmy Smits was shot in Memphis earlier this year.
NBC greenlighted the show and announced last week that Bluff City Law will keep filming in the Bluff City.
The network was offered a $4.25 million incentive package, with more than half of that coming from the state. Governor Lee said it’s a good investment.
"We were excited to give out incentives for that," Lee said. "Anything we can do to promote Shelby County and Memphis, we think this is going to be a great opportunity to do that. It'll be good for economic activity for the community. So, of course, we were quiet until we confirmed the opportunity to invest in that. But were excited about it!"
Bluff City Law will film in Memphis and Oxford, Mississippi July through October. And the show’s hiring crew members. If you’re interested in applying, email your resume here: bluffcitylaw.resumes@gmail.com.
