Greene County inmates produce results

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Inmates at the Greene County Jail are growing life skills valuable to their future.
Sheriff Steve Franks and Greene County Jail Administrator Brent Cox set out to create a program that’s showing fruitful results.
Work release inmates prepped the jail grounds back in April for planting. They then planted and grew their own food.
The first round of produce was served at the Greene County Detention Center on June 12.
Cox said they grew enough to feed all 350 inmates.
He said the project has been a positive experience.
“We had eight work release inmates that prepped the ground, planted and grew the food,” Cox said. “Then we had eight inmates who prepared the food in the kitchen. They prepared it, cleaned it and learned how to cook it.”
He said it’s something that benefits both the jail and the community.
“This is something that is saving taxpayers money,” Cox said. “It’s also providing those who work in the program a sense of pride and valuable skills they’re learning that can benefit them in the future.”
He said the program was something Sheriff Steve Franks said he wanted to start when he came into office.
Cox said the results have been very encouraging and they’re not done.
“This is just the beginning,” Cox said. “We hope to expand the program in the future. We have a local farmer who’s working with us. Eventually, we hope to grow more and grow year round.”
Adam’s Nursery donated a variety of vegetables that helped make this program, and their fruitful crop, a reality.
