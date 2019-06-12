Jonesboro officers help kids beat the heat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Officers are protecting and serving the community in a whole new way. . .with copsicles.
Jonesboro police are handing out popsicles to children as they patrol the streets.
Public Information Specialist for the JPD Sally Smith said this project is two-fold.
“It’s getting officers out in the community meeting our kids and their parents,” Smith said. “It’s familiarizing our children with law enforcement. And making sure our kids stay safe and are hydrated when they play in the hot temperatures.”
Smith said first and second-shift officers are taking turns handing them out on nice, sunny days.
She said their goal is to hit different areas of town to reach more children.
She said the response has been a positive one, for both community members and officers.
“Officers are getting even more rewards out of it than the kids because they’re having so much fun,” Smith said. “We’re getting more and more officers every day sign up saying they want to do it, too.”
They plan to try and hand out the popsicles all summer long.
If you’re interested in being a part of this project and would like to donate some popsicles, here’s what you do.
First, purchase the flavored pop-ice cycles. Smith said these are the ones they’re handing out to the kids because they’re the easiest to distribute to the children.
Then, drop them off at the Jonesboro Police Department at 1001 South Caraway Road.
For more information, call 870-935-5553.
