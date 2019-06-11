$26K reward offered for arrest in killing of prominent businessman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is seeking help to solve the murder of a prominent businessman.
Glenn Cofield, 57, was killed last week as he left a charity event.
Crime Stoppers is now offering a $26,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. They said they’ve received $25,000 in extra reward money specifically to help solve the case.
They didn’t say who donated the money, but Cofield’s death has touched many people across Memphis.
Cofield was a well-known businessman in the Bluff City and involved with several different charities.
In a press conference Tuesday, officials with Crime Stoppers asked the public to come forward with any information on the death of Cofield.
“It could be the very one little piece that enables the Memphis Police Department to move forward," Crime Stoppers Executive Director Buddy Chapman said. “It could be one digit on a tag number. It could be an accurate description of the color of the car. It could be a description of was it one person or three people or five people.”
Police said he was leaving a fundraiser for St. Jude when he was approached by a man with a gun in the parking lot of a church at Poplar and East Parkway. The two exchanged words, and the man shot Cofield before running away.
No arrest have been made.
Officials with Crime Stoppers also want to stress anonymity in giving police information.
“No one will know who you are. No one will know who called us and in a case like this, the pay off will be done in such a way that you are totally safe," Chapman said.
If you have any information that can assist investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
