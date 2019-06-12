Kennett man killed in UTV crash

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett man died Tuesday when his utility vehicle overturned.
The crash happened at 6 p.m. on Deer Run #2 off Route M, two miles west of Van Buren in Carter County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael J. Morgan, 64, was southbound when his 2013 Polaris Ranger 500 UTV ran off the roadway and overturned.
Carter County Coroner Eric McSpadden pronounced Morgan dead at the scene at 6:35 p.m.
According to the initial crash report, Morgan was not wearing a safety device.
