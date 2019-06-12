More than 45 high schoolers learn about healthcare at local summer camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 45 high school students were on Arkansas State University's campus over the summer to learn more about the healthcare field.
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting Project H.E.A.R.T., or Health Education Advocacy Reflection and Training.
It's a four-day camp that gives high school students a better idea of what a career in the medical field would be like.
They stay on A-State's campus and participate in hands-on activities throughout the week.
It's a taste of what being at a university will be like and an opportunity to learn how to help their communities even while still in high school.
“One half day is a service project,” Assistant Dean for Clinical Education Dr. Amanda Deel said. “So, we give back to the community, we show them how to give back to their community, how to look at what is good in their community, what might be needed, and give them an empowerment to go back and say this is something I can give back to my community now.”
The camp counselors for the week are first-year medical students at NYITCOM.
That gives the high school students someone who's been through the higher education application process and someone to ask about their experience in medical school.
And Dr. Deel said they hope to continue growing the camp each year.
