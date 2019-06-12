New book gives new perspective on West Memphis three murders

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) -26 years later, a new book gives a first-person account of the murder of three eight-year-old boys in West Memphis.
According to a report from ABC affiliate WATN, “Boxful of Nightmare” is the personal memoirs of Terry Hobbs, the stepfather of one of the boys murdered.
With the help of an author, Hobbs put the book together regarding the murder of his stepson Stevie Branch, along with Branch’s friends Michael Moore and Chris Byers.
“It’s my perspective of what happened in 1993, 26 years ago in West Memphis, Arkansas,” Hobbs said. “It’s like ripping a Band-Aid off a wound. It hurt all over again."
Damion Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were convicted of murdering the children in 1994. They were released from prison in 2011 on what’s called an Alford plea after new forensic evidence was presented as part of the case.
