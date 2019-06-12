New cell phone policy will save a local school district thousands

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new policy at a Region 8 school district is just another attempt to be as efficient as possible and save some extra cash.
It’s the new cell phone stipend policy at the Westside Consolidated School District.
Years back, about 19 school-issued phones were given out to certain employees.
Each one costs the school district nearly $600 per year.
Now that cell phone service is more reliable, Superintendent Scott Gauntt proposed a policy that would allow employees to turn in those school-issued phones and use their own with a stipend of $10 per month.
So far, 11 employees have agreed, saving about $5,500 each year.
"If you look back over the course of this year, we've done a lot of work to try to find areas to shave off $5,000 here and $5,000 there," Gauntt said. "That's $10,000 and we can do a lot with $10,000 to help our kids."
That money saved will go straight back in to the general fund for future use.
