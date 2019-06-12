Region 8 Salutes: Powell, Colbert, McCoy graduate basic training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three young men from Region 8 recently swore to protect our country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Logan E. Powell, and U.S. Air Force Airmen John D. Colbert and Joseph W. McCoy III graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
They completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, basic warfare principles and skills, and Air Force core values, according to the Department of Defense.
Powell earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is the son of Taryn R. and Kieran C. Kendrick of Cherokee Village, and the grandson of Sharlette F. Hollaway of Highland, Ark. He is a 2015 graduate of Highland High School and earned an associate degree in 2017 from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Colbert is the son of John P. and Tiffany M. Colbert of Calico Rock. He graduated Calico Rock High School in 2018.
McCoy is a 2018 graduate of Mountain Home High School. His parents are Joe W. McCoy and Julie A. Norris, both of Mountain Home.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.