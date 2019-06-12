School, city work on traffic concerns around campus

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school, city council and police department are working together to get ready for the upcoming school year by changing road procedures on campus.
The Wynne City Council worked with the Wynne Police Department to ensure the kids get to and from school safety and keep parents and commuters traveling through the area.
The school approached the council with the idea, and this is their first effort to resolve the traffic issues around campus.
The ordinance passed by the city council will make Killough Road to Lemon Street one-way while school is in session.
In addition, Bridges Avenue to Meadowbrook Lane will be turned into one-lane only.
Police Chief Jackie Clark said the changes were made to benefit everyone.
“It’s about safety and it is a fantastic problem to have with parents wanting to come get their kids,” he said.
Clark said the department will be assisting the school at the start of classes to ensure an easy transition.
“The first few weeks, we’ll probably have someone standing out there, kind of helping,” Clark said.
He said if one-ways do not help alleviate the traffic congestion around the school’s campuses, they will attempt other solutions.
