Top underclassmen in Arkansas gathered in Jonesboro for 16th Xtra Innings Classic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the top high school underclassmen baseball talent from across the Natural State and right here in Region 8 have assembled for the 16th annual Xtra Innings Classic. It’s a chance to showcase some of their skill-sets in front of college coaches from all around the area. We caught up with a couple of Region 8 players who gave their thoughts on how the week went.
Dawson Chester (Pocahontas SS/P - Arkansas State commit
“It’s really just an honor. It’s an honor to get to play in something like this. This big of a stage with all of the best players in Arkansas. It’s fun. It’s just come out here and it’s competition. Got guys throwing really hard off of the mound. Guys that can hit it. Good infielders, good outfielders. It’s a challenge. It’s fun.”
Gage Harris (Viola P/2B/SS - 2019 1A State Champion)
“It’s pretty crazy because most people don’t think small schools can really do anything. But you get out here and you see how you compare to everybody. It’s just cool to know where you stand. Playing at ASU and Baum in the same year is pretty cool.”
While some names have been discovered this week, others will continue to rise high across recruiting boards.
