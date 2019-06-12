U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier contested Tuesday at Jonesboro Country Club

Press Release from the Arkansas State Golf Association
The best junior amateurs in the state traveled to Jonesboro, AR to compete in this year’s U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying on June 11, 2019. This is the first time for Jonesboro Country Club to host a sectional qualifier.
The U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying allocated two spots for low-score finishers out of 55 players who will move on to the championship round at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. This is the fourth qualifying site out of a total of 56, and the only one to be hosted in Arkansas. The format of play was 18-holes of stroke play with medalist honors given to the lowest score finisher.
The low score finisher of the day was Drew Miller of Collierville, TN. He fired a 68, shooting 3-under par to earn silver medalist honors. Finishing one stroke more than Miller was Ben Brogdon of Little Rock, AR, who will also compete in the Junior Amateur Championship this coming July.
“It means a lot to have earned a spot in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship,” said Brogdon following the closing ceremony. “Some of the past champions have gone on to have a lot of success in college and professionally like Tiger Woods and many more. So it really does validate the way I play the sport and means so much to me.”
Following Miller and Brogdon are two alternates that competed in an eight-man playoff concluding the 18-hole round. The first alternate is Landon Hendrix of Jonesboro, AR and second is Liam Coughlin of Kansas City, MO.
The Jonesboro Country Club course is a 6,111 Yard Par 71. Their PGA professional, Adam Carney, was excited for this major event to be hosted at their golf facility. “We’re especially proud to have one of the U.S. qualifying events here at Jonesboro Country Club, and to top it off, we get to have one of the major junior championships later that week,” said Carney. “It should be pretty challenging for the juniors because our course features narrow fairways, fast greens, and moderate roughs. But so far it’s been a pretty fun week for all of us.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.