U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier contested Tuesday at Jonesboro Country Club

The Jonesboro Country Club course is a 6,111 Yard Par 71. Their PGA professional, Adam Carney, was excited for this major event to be hosted at their golf facility. “We’re especially proud to have one of the U.S. qualifying events here at Jonesboro Country Club, and to top it off, we get to have one of the major junior championships later that week,” said Carney. “It should be pretty challenging for the juniors because our course features narrow fairways, fast greens, and moderate roughs. But so far it’s been a pretty fun week for all of us.”