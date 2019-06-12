Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (KAIT/NBC News) -You’re never too old to enjoy a night out at this bar in Japan.
Many old people who require nursing find it difficult to go out for a drink.
Special handrails at this bar make it easy to get around.
The tables are bolted to the floor so seniors can grab onto it as they stand.
Food comes in small bites and drinks are thickened so they're easier to swallow.
The staff members are all experienced caretakers for the elderly.
The owner wants to make drinking out accessible to those with physical limitations.
