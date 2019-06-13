ASP issues Silver Alert for Hardy man

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County man disappeared Sunday evening leading to a Silver Alert early Thursday morning.
Just after midnight, Arkansas State Police confirmed the Hardy Police Department asked them to issue the alert.
William Harvey Largent, 74, of Hardy, was last seen Sunday from 231 E. Broadway St. in West Memphis, AR.
ASP said Largent is 5′8′' tall and weighed about 175 lbs.
He has long brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
They believe he has a black Vietnam veteran ball cap, dark jeans, possibly a red shirt, and a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hardy Police Department at (870)994-2211.
