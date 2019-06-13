Blake Anderson provides another update on wife Wendy’s fight with cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just about a week and a half ago Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson updated us on his wife Wendy’s battle with cancer. Wednesday Coach Anderson provided another update.
Anderson sent out a tweet on Wednesday night giving the very latest. He said there have been decreases in tumors from 25 to 75 percent in some areas of the lungs, liver, and lymph nodes. He also added that the fight is not yet over. Also asking for continued prayers and support from everyone.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.