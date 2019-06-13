Endorsements for TN congressman’s “Stop Underrides Act” heard at hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray/KAIT) - There is more support for a bill that aims to better protect drivers involved in crashes with 18-wheelers.
Witnesses endorsed Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen’s “Stop Underrides Act” in Washington on Wednesday.
The bipartisan bill would require rear and underride guards to be upgraded on big rigs.
It also requires truck drivers to install side and front guards that could prevent cars from driving under trucks during an accident.
Cohen says that you can help push the “Stop Underrides Act” through Congress.
“So what we need people at home to know is that they should rally as I did for the Higginbothams,” Rep. Cohen (D-Tenn.) said. “Contact their senators, Miss Blackburn, and Senator Alexander, and anybody else they think might have an interest to protect what could be them or their loved ones from what could be a catastrophic accident.”
Large truck accidents claimed more than 4,600 lives across the country in 2017.
Supporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday included trucking safety experts and a mother who lost two daughters in an underride crash.
