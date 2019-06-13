Gov. Hutchinson appoints several NEA residents to state boards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the appointments of several Region 8 residents to various state boards, including:
- Dr. Brad Erney, Jonesboro, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Replaces Dr. Miranda Childs Beebe.
- Dr. Greg Ungerank, Wynne, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Replaces Dr. Beverly Foster.
- Kenny Francis, Corning, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Joey Lowery.
- Fire Chief Kevin Lang, Paragould, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 1, 2024. Replaces James Thompson.
- Kyle Baltz, Pocahontas, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.
- Barry Walls, Harrisburg, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.
- Paula Long, Batesville, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Replaces Ginger Hart.
