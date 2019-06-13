GR8 Job: Officer goes way above and beyond to rescue family’s furry friend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When they’re sworn in, Jonesboro police officers vow to protect and serve all residents. Even those with four paws.
Officer Trayce Williams may be new to the uniform, but like a seasoned veteran of the force, he went above and beyond…way above…to rescue a furry neighbor in need.
A family found their kitten stuck in a tree Wednesday afternoon and needed help getting it down, according to a social media post.
A passing construction crew stopped and offered Williams the use of their ladder to aid in the impromptu rescue.
Up he went, and down came the little gray tabby in his arms.
GR8 Job, Officer Williams. You’re a hero among your fellow feline friends and their families.
