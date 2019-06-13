Heavy police presence in Frayser neighborhood after reports of officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a large crowd gathered at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Memphis police officers were called in to assist US Marshals.
The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Durham Avenue.
TBI agents were also called in.
There were reports of people throwing rocks and bottles. At least three officers were injured.
Officers created a blockade, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, in an attempt to control the crowd.
No Memphis police officers were involved in the shooting.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
