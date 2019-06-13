June 13: Officers attacked, injured following fatal shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, June 13.
Making News
Dozens of Memphis police officers were injured when a group of people attacked them after U.S. Marshals shot and killed a man wanted on multiple charges. The latest details ahead at the top of the hour.
The search continues this morning for a missing Hardy man.
Rough roads throughout Craighead County have homeowners reaching out for help but County Judge Marvin Day says many of the roads are not the county’s problem.
Two years after her father died in the line of duty, a Region 8 woman continues to seek justice.
Weather Headlines
Skies are clear this morning, on the heels of an upper disturbance.
A few thunderstorms put down small hail and rain up to one inch.
Skies cleared out behind the front and high pressure is moving in early today.
Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.
Today's highs will run about ten degrees cooler than the June average. We'll top out near 78 with low humidity.
Lows tonight fall back into the low 50s under clear skies.
