Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s daughter awaits justice for her father

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Wednesday marked the 2nd anniversary of Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s death in the line of duty.
“It’s really all a blur just because of how traumatizing it was,” his daughter, Kaitlyn Weatherford, told Little Rock television station KARK.
Since the tragedy in 2017, Kaitlyn says she’s been doing her best to keep up with arrests and court dates while she awaits justice for her father.
“It’s been a really long, drawn-out process, and it’s been horrible because I was so close to my Dad, and losing him the way that I did, it’s just been a complete nightmare,” she told KARK.
Meanwhile, a suspect has been charged with capital murder in Lt. Weatherford’s death.
The suspect has a tentative court date set for later this year.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.