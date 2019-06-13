3 people arrested following protest at deadly shooting scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A violent scene in Frayser following a deadly shooting involving U.S. marshals landed three people in jail Wednesday night.
Police say all three were arrested during the protest after the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber who was wanted for multiple felony warrants.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, marshals shot Webber after he rammed the marshals’ vehicle and got out of his own car with a gun. He died at the scene.
A large crowd protested the shooting, some of whom threw bricks, signs and rocks at officers. No local authorities were involved in the shooting, but three dozen Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies were injured as a result of the protest.
Kleston Beverly, 43, and Eddie Richardson, 55, were both arrested for disorderly conduct. Affidavits say they refused to disperse when police tried to break up the crowd.
Joshua Taylor, 19, was arrested for inciting a riot. According to his affidavit, Taylor yelled profanities at officers, laid down on the ground when officers tried dispersing the crowd and said, “Y’all are gonna have to lock me up today!”
Beverly’s charges were dismissed on Friday following a court hearing.
