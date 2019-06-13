Warmer weather has road crews out in full force

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The weather is warming up, and that means road crews are headed out to work.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said they are ramping up pothole patrols.
After an unusually wet winter, the county has been covered in potholes.
But now that we're seeing warmer, drier weather, crews are able to cover more ground much faster.
But the bigger issue crews faced is the asphalt companies the county used weren’t making asphalt on a regular basis throughout the winter, meaning materials to fix the holes were hard to come by.
“But now that it’s summer time, one of the two plants in the area makes asphalt every day,” Day said. “So we’re able to get material to improve our potholes.”
Road crews also went through a two-day training this winter, learning how to patch holes with better quality and increasing the life span of the fix.
Day said crew were in the Brookland area last week and the Lake City area this week, so if you’re having a problem with potholes on your county road, contact the county judge’s office.
