Champions crowned Friday at Arkansas Junior Amateur

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The top boys and girls golfers in the Natural State were at Jonesboro Country Club. The Arkansas Junior Amateur concluded Friday afternoon.
Baptist Prep standout Bailey Dunstan won the Girls Division title. The Samford commit & 2018 3A state champion finished +1. Cabot High’s Blaine Calhoon won the Boys Division title in a playoff over Brendan Little. The UCA signee & Little were the only players under par for the tournament (-2).
Jonesboro’s Ben Sherman was the top NEA finisher in the Boys Division, Paragould’s Madison Holmes in the Girls Division.
Watch highlights above, your champions are below. You can see the complete leaderboard here.
2019 Arkansas Junior Amateur Champions
Boys 12-13: Austin Eanes
Boys 14-18: Blaine Calhoon (playoff)
Girls 12-18: Bailey Dunstan
