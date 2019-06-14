Community holds annual Juneteenth celebration

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A celebration of history and fellowship took place Friday in honor of the announcement of the end of slavery.
Black River Technical College and the Eddie Mae Herron Center in Pocahontas celebrate Juneteenth every year, in honor of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Director for the Eddie Mae Herron Center Pat Johnson said this is a great time to not only celebrate with new friends, but to also educate younger generations on the importance of our history.
“This is history that really is not talked a lot about- slavery, Jim Crow- so this is a time for us to teach our children about the history so it will not become lost,” said Johnson.
The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in Jan. 1863, but the end of slavery wasn’t announced until June 19, 1865.
Juneteenth is a national celebration of the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas and the Confederate States of America.
Johnson said the celebration is important to not only remember the history, but to also become more involved in the community.
“I hope they will take away how we can all come together," said Johnson. "And how we can unite and be friends and have a good community.”
The celebration at the Eddie Mae Herron Center on Friday also included music and dancing, educational speakers, and a barbecue dinner.
