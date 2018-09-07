Forecast Still Looking Stormy Over the Next Week

Keep the umbrellas and rain jackets close by this week as the forecast still shows plenty of rain and storm chances. Tonight, a few showers or storms are possible, but the best chance will come throughout the day on Sunday. It’s not going to rain all day so enjoy any dry weather you do see. Keep the StormTeam8 app handy so you’re not surprised by any rain. Some storms could linger overnight into Monday where rain chances, again, look high later in the day. Temperatures stay in the low 70s overnight and mid to upper 80s during the day. Humidity stays high as well. Rain totals are trending a little bit higher with 2-4 inches possible by next weekend.